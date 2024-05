Petro, 'dirò all'Onu che la Colombia viola l'accordo di pace'

epa11313163 Colombia's President Gustavo Petro (C) speaks at the end of a march to mark International Workers' Day in Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, 01 May 2024. Petro announced in a speech to workers that he will break relations with Israel on 02 May over what he called "genocide" against the Palestinian people. 'Here in front of you, the government of change, the president of the Republic, informs that tomorrow diplomatic relations with the State of Israel will be broken … for having a government, for having a genocidal president,' Petro said at the event in Bogota. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda