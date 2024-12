Perù, sequestrate 165 tonnellate di droga nel 2024

epa10010754 Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip in the mountains of the Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro, also known as the VRAEM, in the Peruvian Amazon, Peru, 07 June 2022 (issued 13 June 2022). On board a helicopter loaded with more than 300 kilos of explosives, members of the Peruvian Armed Forces took off to neutralize landing strips used to export drugs from the country's largest coca-growing region. The operation carried out on 07 June disabled the eighth landing strip out of the fifteen that authorities have located in the VRAEM area, where most of Peru's cocaine comes from. EPA/Sebastian Montalvo Gray ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PERÚ NARCOTRÃFICO