Perù non riconosce González come presidente eletto del Venezuela

epa11510616 Venezuelans go to their country's embassy after the Peruvian government announced the expulsion of accredited Venezuelan diplomats, in the city of Lima, Peru, July 30, 2024. Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea said on 30 July that the Peruvian government recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela following the elections of 28 July. The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed current president Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president with 51.2 percent of the votes. EPA/Paolo Aguilar