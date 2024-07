Perù: Amnesty, 'Boluarte responsabile morti in proteste 2022-23'

epa11486015 The South America researcher for Amnesty International (AI) Americas, Madeleine Penman (C); the executive director of AI Peru, Marina Navarro (L); and the director of AI Americas, Ana Piquer, presented the evidence obtained by AI in a report released in Lima, Peru, 18 July 2024. According to the evidence gathered by Amnesty International and detailed in the report, President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, may bear criminal responsibility for the deaths of protesters during the late 2022 and early 2023 protests. The report indicates that while it is suggested that the president could have changed tactics to prevent further fatalities, this did not occur. EPA/Paolo Aguilar