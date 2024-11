Per Scholz il voto di fiducia possibile prima di Natale

epa11707497 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 07 November 2024. In accordance with Article 64, para. 1, sentence 1 of the Basic Law, German President Steinmeier, at the suggestion of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, hands over the dismissal certificates from their office to the Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, the Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann and the Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger, and appoints a new Federal Minister of Finance. EPA/FILIP SINGER