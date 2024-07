'Per Harris oltre metà delegati necessari a nomination'

epa11491844 Lanier Coles, a supporter for Vice-President Kamala Harris with a shirt printed with images of Harris speaks to media during a rally in support of Kamala Harris for President in front of San Francisco City Hall, in San Francisco, California, USA, 22 July 2024. Chiu started 'Asians For Kamala' when Harris started in politics in San Francisco. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic Party's new nominee for the US elections in November 2024. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO