Pentagono, risponderemo agli attacchi agli Usa in Medio Oriente

epa11136783 A retired member of the Lebanese security returns a tear gas canister towards riot police during a protest outside of the government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 08 February 2024. Retired members of the Lebanese security are demanding increased pensions after the Lebanese lira has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the economic crisis in 2019. Over the past two years, retired members of the Lebanese security have staged many nationwide protests to call for higher pensions. Veterans and security personnel have clashed, and protesters have occasionally attempted to storm into Parliament and the Banque du Liban headquarters. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH