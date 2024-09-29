Pentagono, risponderemo agli attacchi agli Usa in Medio Oriente
WASHINGTON, 29 SET - "Il segretario alla difesa Lloyd Austin ha chiarito che se l'Iran, i suoi partner o i suoi alleati dovessero usare questo momento per colpire il personale o gli interessi americani nella regione, gli Stati Uniti adotteranno tutte le misure necessarie per difendere il nostro popolo": lo ha detto il portavoce del Pentagono Patrick Ryder. Lloyd Austin ha ordinato all'esercito di rafforzare la propria presenza in Medio Oriente con capacità di supporto aereo "difensive" e ha messo altre forze in uno stato di prontezza elevata.
