Pentagono, portata attacco Iran doppia rispetto ad aprile
epa11636219 A projectile flies over the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 01 October 2024. Israel's military stated that Iran has launched missiles towards the State of Israel on 01 October, and asked citizens to 'remain vigilant' and to follow the Home Front Command's instructions directing people to protected areas and remain there 'until further instructions' are given. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
Lo ha detto il portavoce Pat Ryder WASHINGTON, 01 OTT - L'attacco missilistico dell'Iran contro Israele ha avuto "una portata doppia" rispetto a quello del 14 aprile scorso: lo ha detto il portavoce del Pentagono Pat Ryder in un briefing con i reporter.
