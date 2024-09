Pechino: Ue resti fuori da contenziosi marittimi Cina-Filippine

epa11575266 A screen grab taken from a handout video footage made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (L) colliding with Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (R) in disputed waters of the South China Sea, 31 August 2024. According to the PCG, the Chinese vessel rammed the Philippine vessel despite no provocation made by the PCG. In response, a coast guard spokesperson said that a Philippine ship, 'illegally stranded' at the shoal, 'intentionally rammed' a Chinese vessel. EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES