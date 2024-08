Pechino avvisa Manila, 'manterremo misure risolute'

epa11554760 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the damaged ship BRP Cape Engano following a collision with a Chinese coast guard vessel near Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea, 19 August 2024. National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) spokesperson Jonathan Malaya announced that the Philippine Coast Guard patrol ships 'BRP Bagacay' and 'BRP Cape Engano' were damaged after being subjected to unlawful and aggressive maneuvers by Chinese Coast Guard ships while en route for a resupply mission to the Spratys islands in South China Sea. EPA/Philippine Coast Guard HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES