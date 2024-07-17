Pe, Ue dia aiuto militare a Kiev in ogni forma necessaria
epa11483389 Members of the European Parliament attend a voting session as part of the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 17 July 2024. The first session of the new European Parliament opened on 16 July, with MEPs due to elect their president and vice-presidents for the next two and a half years. Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament until 2027, with 562 votes in the first round. The EU Parliament's session runs from 16 until 19 July 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
AA
STRASBURGO, 17 LUG - ;Il Parlamento chiede all'Ue e agli Stati membri di aumentare il loro sostegno militare all'Ucraina "per tutto il tempo necessario e in qualsiasi forma necessaria". Durante la prima sessione di voto della nuova legislatura l'Eurocamera ha approvato una risoluzione con 495 voti favorevoli, 137 contrari e 47 astensioni, che ribadisce il costante sostegno degli eurodeputati verso l'indipendenza, la sovranità e l'integrità territoriale dell'Ucraina entro i suoi confini riconosciuti a livello internazionale. E' la prima risoluzione sull'Ucraina del nuovo Parlamento europeo.
