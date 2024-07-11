Pe approva agenda plenaria, voto su von der Leyen giovedì
epa11442299 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a news conference at the end of European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 28 June 2024. Von der Leyen is now candidate proposed for President of next EU Commission and Kallas is chosen candidate for High Representative of the European Union , Antonio Costa is elected President of the European Council. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL
BRUXELLES, 11 LUG - La conferenza dei presdentì dell'Eurocamera ha approvato l'agenda definitiva della plenaria di Strasburgo e stabilito che il voto sulla presidenza della Commissione Ue si terrà giovedì 18 luglio alle 13:00.
