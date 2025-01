P.Chigi, Italia accoglie con favore cessate il fuoco a Gaza

This handout picture, released by Chigi Palace Press Office, shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who delivers a speech during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) as part of the World Future Energy Summit 2024 (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 15 January 2025. The ADSW runs until 18 January 2025. On the sidelines of the Sustainability Week summit in Abu Dhabi, the Albanian prime minister said an agreement will be signed by Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates on submarine cables. NPK ANSA / Filippo Attili - Chigi Palace Press Office handout +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++