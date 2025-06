Pasdaran invitano gli abitanti di Tel Aviv ad evacuare

epa10933028 An empty beach area and promenade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 22 October 2023. The Tel Aviv municipality published a prohibition of staying at the beach following the armed conflict with Hamas as more than 4,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. EPA/ABIR SULTAN