Partiti olandesi, 'attacchi hacker durante le Europee'
epaselect epa11392522 People cast their votes for the European Parliamentary Elections at a polling station in Castricum, The Netherlands, 06 June 2024. The European Parliament elections take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024, with the European elections in the Netherlands taking place on 06 June. EPA/Ramon van Flymen
AA
L'AIA, 06 GIU - Diversi partiti olandesi, tra cui l'ultradestra (Pvv) di Geert Wilders, i cristiano-democratici (Cda) e i populisti del Forum per la democrazia (FvD) di Thierry Baudet, hanno denunciato attacchi hacker Ddos (distributed denial-of-service) ai loro siti internet mentre nei Paesi Bassi è in corso il voto per le Europee. La responsabilità è stata rivendicata su Telegram da HackNet, un gruppo che afferma di essere filo-russo. "E' un attacco alle elezioni libere e democratiche. Lo riferiremo alle autorità competenti", ha affermato il Cda. "Attacco Matrix. I russi?", ha invece scritto su X, Baudet scherzando sui timori di ingerenza russa.
