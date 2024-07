Partecipava a un centro estivo bimba trovata esanime in piscina

epa08112442 A view of Paliative Care Unit of Giannina Gaslini Hospital, where Tafida Raqeeb will be transferred, after the press conference at the Gaslini Hospital in Genoa, Italy, 08 January 2020. A brain-damaged five-year-old girl Tafida Raqeeb from Britain, was hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Royal London Hospital in London after a traumatic brain injury in February 2019. Tafida's parents Shelina Begum and Mohammed Raqeeb from east London, have won the High Court case against the hospital in London and tarnsferred their daughter for treatment to Genoa, Italy in October 2019. According to reports on 08 january, Tafida has been transferred from the intensive-care department of Genoa's Gaslini Children's Hospital to a hospice where she will get rehabilitative care and be partially weaned off mechanical ventilation. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO