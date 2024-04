Parliamo di noi, i Rom, progetto per migliorare la narrazione

epa10102614 A Roma girl holds her mother's hand during a ceremony marking the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, held at the Holocaust Memorial in Bucharest, Romania, 02 August 2022. The Roma Holocaust Memorial Day commemorates the victims of the Romani genocide which was committed against the Romani people by Nazi Germany and its allies during World War II. The European Parliament declared 02 August the European Holocaust Memorial Day for Sinti and Roma in 2015, in the memory of about 500,000 Sinti and Roma minorities murdered in Nazi-occupied Europe during the WWII. The Roma people are Europe’s largest ethnic minority, estimated at 10 - 12 millions, from which about 6 millions are living withing the EU borders. Romania erected a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest on 08 October 2009 to commemorate the killing of more than a quarter million Jews and Roma by the Nazi-allied Romanian authorities during World War Two. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT