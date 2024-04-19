Giornale di Brescia
Parigi, nessun materiale esplosivo sull'uomo al consolato Iran

PARIGI, 19 APR - La procura di Parigi fa sapere che al momento non è stato ritrovato "alcun materiale esplosivo" in possesso dell'uomo che è entrato nel consolato iraniano a Parigi.

