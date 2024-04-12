Parigi, evitare viaggi in Iran, Israele Libano e Palestina
epa11255467 French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) after their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, 02 April 2024. EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
PARIGI, 12 APR - I francesi "si astengano'' dai viaggi in Iran, Israele, Libano e Territori palestinesi: è quanto afferma il ministero degli Esteri francese citato oggi dall'agenzia France Presse.
