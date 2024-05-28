Papua Nuova Guinea, al via evacuazione per 8.000 persone

epa11373826 A handout photo made available by the International Organzation for Migration (IOM), shows local inhabitants digging in the rubble using spades and wooden sicks to serach for missing relatives at the landslide site in Tuliparo village, Yambali Ward, Maip Muli LLG, Porgera District,Papua New Guinea, 26 May 2024. (Issued 27 may 2024). According to a senior official with the IOM, on 26 May, more than 670 people are feared dead, after a landslide hit the Higlands region of Papua New Guinea on early 24 May. " the community in Yambali village, situated at the foot of a mountain in the remote Enga Province, is buried under between six to eight metres of soil. 150 houses are believed to be buried" he added. EPA/MOHAMUD OMER/IOM/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES