Papa Francesco è arrivato in Indonesia

epa11580735 Pope Francis (L front) signs autographs on a cloth for a journalist, aboard the flight bound for Jakarta, the first stop of his Apostolic Journey to Southeast Asia, 02 September 2024. Pope Francis is set to begin his 12-day visit to four countries in Asia and Oceania. During his 45th Apostolic Journey, the Pontiff will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore until 13 September 2024. The Pope will clock 32,814 kilometers (20,390 miles) by air during his 02-13 September visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore, far surpassing any of his previous 44 foreign trips and notching one of the longest papal trips ever, both in terms of days on the road and distances traveled. EPA/GREGORIO BORGIA / POOL