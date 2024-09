Papa, "entrambi i candidati Usa sono contro la vita"

Pope Francis, center, flanked by his spokeperson Maeo Bruni, right, talks to journalists, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, aboard the flight bound to Jakarta, Indonesia, where Francis will start his 12-day pastoral visit to Asia. Francis will clock 32,814 kilometers (20,390 miles) by air during his Sept. 2-13 visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore, far surpassing any of his previous 44 foreign trips and notching one of the longest papal trips ever, both in terms of days on the road and distances traveled. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, pool)