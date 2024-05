Panama: il conservatore José Raul Mulino vince le presidenziali

epa11320874 Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino gestures druing a speech at his campaign headquarters in Panama City, Panama, 05 May 2024. With more than 85 percent of the ballots being accounted for, Mulino leads with 34.44 percent followed by Other Path Movement's Ricardo Lombana with 25 percent, former president Martin Torrijos of Popular Party with 16 percent, and Romulo Roux of Cambio Democratico with 11,29 percent. EPA/Bienvenido Velasco