Pam, 'il Sudan rischia la più grande crisi di fame al mondo'

epa10629557 South Sudanese returnees who fled the violence in Sudan, stay at the transit area set up by the UNHCR in the Upper Nile State town of Renk, South Sudan, 15 May 2023. According to the United Nations, some 200,000 people have fled the conflict in Sudan between 15 April and 12 May 2023. Around 40.000 are in South Sudan, and about two million people were internally displaced. Leaving behind them the armed conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia which started one month ago today, most of the refugees in South Sudan are South Sudanese returnees, part of the some 800,000 who had previously fled the war in South Sudan and who are now returning to a country which is barely out of conflict itself, with tensions still remaining in many areas. EPA/AMEL PAIN