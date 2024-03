Pakistan: seguaci di Khan disturbano prima seduta del Parlamento

epa11188307 Newly elected members cast their ballot at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections in Peshawar, Pakistan, 29 February 2024. Babar Saleem Swati has been elected as the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, securing an overwhelming mandate with 89 votes. The opposition, led by Irfanullah Khan, could not put forth much of a challenge, falling short with a tally of 17 votes. Suraya Bibi has been elected as the Deputy Speaker. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB