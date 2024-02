Pakistan: migliaia protestano contro la sentenza sulle minoranze

epaselect epa11174615 Supporters of Muttahida Shariat Mahaz Pakistan conservative party gather to protest against a recent judgement passed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 February 2024. Supporters of Pakistani Islamist parties rallied against the Chief Justice's remarks, alleging blasphemy. The protest, led by groups including Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, denounced Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's comments in a case involving an Ahmadi community member. The court's decision to grant bail to the accused, who faced blasphemy charges for distributing Islamic literature, sparked outrage. Police warned protesters to remain peaceful as demonstrations erupted in cities like Karachi and Peshawar. The Supreme Court refuted allegations, calling the campaign against Chief Justice Isa 'absolutely wrong,' amid claims linking the controversy to political motives, including grievances against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB