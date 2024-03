Pakistan: il parlamento elegge Shehbaz Sharif primo ministro

epa11150101 Pakistan's former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party Shehbaz Sharif (L) speaks during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, 13 Feburay 2024. PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif announced that the party will sit on the opposition benches if independent candidates form a government at the Centre. He stated that PML-N is in contact with PPP, MQM-P, and JUI parties and they will form an alliance under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. EPA/RAHAT DAR