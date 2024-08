Pakistan: ex premier si candida per diventare cancelliere Oxford

epa11494389 A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party holds a portrait of party founder and convicted former prime minister Imran Khan during a hunger strike camp to demand the release of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 24 July 2024. PTI lawmakers in the national assembly (lower house of the parliament), led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, have also launched a hunger strike camp outside the Parliament, to demand the release of party founder Imran Khan, and protest against the arrests of the party's social media activists, and address rising inflation. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB