Pakistan: bomba alla stazione di Quetta, i morti sono 25

epa11710942 Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a blast at a railway station in Quetta, the provincial capital of restive Balochistan province, Pakistan, 09 November 2024. An explosion at the Quetta Railway Station early morning has left at least 21 people dead and over 50 injured, with reports indicating a potential suicide bombing as the cause, police said. The blast occurred on the platform as passengers prepared to board the Jaffar Express for Peshawar. Emergency services quickly responded, transporting victims to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency was declared to handle the influx of casualties, including women and children. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack as a horrific act against civilians and ordered an immediate investigation, while police and bomb disposal teams secured the area for further examination. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED