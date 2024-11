Pakistan: bomba alla stazione di Quetta, almeno 16 morti

epa11654077 Injured people receive treatment at a hospital in Quetta, following a coal mine attack in the Duki area, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 11 October 2024. According to local police, at least 20 people were killed and seven injured early on 11 October in an attack by a group of gunmen on a coal mine in the Duki district of Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan. Violence in Balochistan has escalated in recent years, with frequent clashes between Pakistani security forces and separatist groups seeking greater autonomy for the province. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED