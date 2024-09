Pakistan: agenti scioperano dopo attacco a campagna vaccinazione

epa11599890 A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, 12 September 2024. A polio vaccination worker and a police officer providing security were killed during a polio vaccination campaign near the Afghan border in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on 11 September 2024, after an attack by suspected militants. The police cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation for the attackers, while the bodies were taken to Khar Hospital. This incident highlights the ongoing violence aimed at disrupting polio eradication efforts in the region, despite existing security measures. Pakistan is one of the last two countries, along with Afghanistan, where the polio is still endemic, meaning infections occur within the local population or within a particular area. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB