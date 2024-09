Pakistan: 6 parlamentari arrestati per nuova legge su proteste

epa11596161 A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party waves the party's flag during a protest outside the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly as Islamabad police arrested PTI party leaders, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 10 September 2024. Police arrested PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, and advocate Shoaib Shaheen outside parliament, prompting the party to condemn the actions as a 'direct attack on democracy.' PTI criticized the PML-N government for the arrests, calling them 'illegal orders' and stating 'This is a moment of shame for the entire parliament.' Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan added that police had targeted other PTI members as well, asserting 'Our only crime is that we have dared to challenge the status quo.' In a televised address, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry vowed legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for inciting violence during a rally, claiming that 'not only will those who attacked be arrested, but also their mastermind.' The situation escalated during a PTI rally that clashed with police, leading to several arrests amid rising tensions. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB