Padre donna su sedia a rotelle, 'vivo un'odissea'

epa11554763 A health worker from the Community Health Center prepares a cervical cancer vaccination for Banda Aceh Methodist School students in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 19 August 2024. According to doctor Diana Nasir from Banda Aceh Community Health Center, cervical cancer vaccination, or human papillomavirus vaccine, is carried out for school children in specific grades as an Indonesian government program for preventive measures against the increase of cervical cancer cases in recent times. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK