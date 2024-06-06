Ovazione per Zelensky al suo arrivo a Omaha Beach

epa11393925 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during the speech of French President Emanuel Macron at the commemorative ceremony with dozens of heads of States and more than 200 veterans for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2024. More than 160,000 Western allied troops landed on beaches in Normandy on 06 June 1944 launching the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II. EPA/ANDRE PAIN