Ovazione per Zelensky al suo arrivo a Omaha Beach
epa11393925 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during the speech of French President Emanuel Macron at the commemorative ceremony with dozens of heads of States and more than 200 veterans for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2024. More than 160,000 Western allied troops landed on beaches in Normandy on 06 June 1944 launching the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
AA
OMAHA BEACH (FRANCIA), 06 GIU - Una vera ovazione, seguita un applauso lunghissimo, ha salutato l'ingresso di Volodymyr Zelensky e della moglie nella struttura che accoglie le autorità, i reduci e il pubblico della cerimonia più importante per gli 80 anni del D-Day. Il presidente ucraino, emozionato, era in maglione nero ed ha sorriso ai presenti prima di dirigersi verso il presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, che lo ha accolto abbracciandolo.
