Oslo, la Nato ha 2-3 anni per prepararsi a un attacco russo

epa10865303 Norwegian Chief of Defence, General Eirik Kristoffersen attends a joint press conference with NATO's Chair of the Military Committee, Admiral Bauer following the meeting of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session in Oslo, Norway, 16 September 2023. NATO announced on 16 September that the Alliance's Chiefs of Defence agreed to extend the mandate of current Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer for more six months, and elect Italian Chief of Defence, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone as his successor. EPA/LISE ASERUD NORWAY OUT