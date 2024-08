Ortega ha espulso 222 tra preti e suore dal Nicaragua dal 2018

epa11240260 Nicaraguan citizens participate in a procession in San Jose, Costa Rica, 23 March 2024. The Catholic Church of Costa Rica celebrated this 23 March a Stations of the Cross for migrants, mainly Nicaraguans, for the release of the 'political prisoners' of Nicaragua' while praying for peace and for the persecuted priests in that Central American country. The viacrucis, attended by dozens of Nicaraguan migrants carrying, in some cases, the Nicaraguan flag and photographs of the 'political prisoners', left the San Isidro Labrador parish, in the Vazquez de Coronado canton, province of San Jose, Costa Rica, as confirmed by EFE. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas