Orlandi: Lombardi, nessuna trattativa sulla tomba di De Pedis

epa06360200 President of the Vatican Foundation Joseph Ratzinger, Federico Lombardi speaks during an international symposium in San Jose, Costa Rica. More than 700 experts from 20 countries are debating actions in favor of the environment and the social good, in order to address the concerns and challenges pointed out by Pope Francis in his encyclical 'Laudato Yes' on climate change, published two years ago. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas