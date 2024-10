Organizzazione Elnet, 'ecco la rete di Hamas in Europa'

epa11641455 Visitors at the memorial site of the Supernova Music Festival rave near Kibbutz Reim, Southern Israel, 19 September 2024. On 7 October 2023, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a coordinated attack from Gaza into Israel, with thousands of rockets fired and with militants’ staging land incursions into kibbutz communities and cities. The participants of the Nova music festival were also among other targets in the area of southern Israel bordering Gaza. The unprecedented attack was followed by an air and land offensive of the Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip, with massive displacement of its population and tens of thousands killed in almost one year of conflict. According to Israeli official sources, 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas attack including 695 Israeli civilians and 71 foreigners as well as 373 members of the security forces. Hamas militants also took 251 hostages, 117 of which have been released alive with 37 dead. The rest remain in captivity. After one year of war, the death toll reached 1,638 in Israel, among them 860 civilians, according to the National Insurance Office. EPA/ABIR SULTAN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET