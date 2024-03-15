Orban, 'siamo stati fregati in Ue, è tempo della rivolta'
epa11221940 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speech on the steps of the Hungarian National Museum during the official state ceremony to mark the 176th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2024. EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT
AA
BUDAPEST, 15 MAR - L'Unione europea vuole "costringere ad accogliere migranti ed a rieducare i bambini ad accettare l'omosessualità". Così il premier ungherese Viktor Orban attacca l'Ue. Come ungheresi "siamo stati fregati, è tempo della rivolta", aggiunge annunciando "una marcia su Bruxelles per realizzare un cambiamento". Orban ha promesso che non permetterà all'Unione europea di "intaccare la libertà: l'Ungheria rimarrà libera e sovrana. Le nazioni dell'Europa oggi temono per la loro libertà" minacciata "da Bruxelles. L'Ungheria rifiuta la guerra, è impegnata per la pace" ma "dall'Ue riceviamo guerra, invece della pace".
