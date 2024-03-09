Orban, 'presidente Trump, portaci la pace'
epa11208140 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) talking to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 08 March 2024. EPA/Zoltan Fischer / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
BERLINO, 09 MAR - "È stato un piacere far visita al presidente Donald Trump oggi. Abbiamo bisogno di leader nel mondo che siano rispettati e che possano portare la pace. Lui è uno di questi! Torni a portarci la pace, signor Presidente!": lo ha scritto su X il premier ungherese Viktor Orban dopo l'incontro con l'ex presidente americano.
