Orban, 'avute garanzie, sosteniamo Rutte alla Nato'

epa11417959 Dutch Prime MinisterMark Rutte arrives at a European Peopleâ€™s Party (EPP) leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels following the European Parliament elections to discuss the next institutional cycle and to renew the European institutions top jobs with the need to reflect the diversity of the EU in terms of geography, country size, gender, and political affiliation. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS