Orban, 'avute garanzie, sosteniamo Rutte alla Nato'
epa11417959 Dutch Prime MinisterMark Rutte arrives at a European Peopleâ€™s Party (EPP) leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels following the European Parliament elections to discuss the next institutional cycle and to renew the European institutions top jobs with the need to reflect the diversity of the EU in terms of geography, country size, gender, and political affiliation. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
BRUXELLES, 18 GIU - "Con il segretario generale della Nato Jens Stoltenberg abbiamo concordato che nessun membro del personale ungherese prenderà parte alle attività dell'Alleanza in Ucraina e nessun fondo ungherese sarà utilizzato per sostenerle. Il nostro prossimo passo questa settimana è stato quello di garantire che questo accordo possa resistere alla prova del tempo. Il premier Mark Rutte ha confermato il suo pieno sostegno a questo accordo e continuerà a farlo. Alla luce di questo impegno, l'Ungheria è pronta a sostenerlo alla guida della Nato". Lo scrive Viktor Orban su X.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti