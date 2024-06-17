Orban all'hotel Amigo, atteso incontro con Meloni
epa11395836 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian PM's Press Office shows Hungarian Prime Minister and chairman of the ruling Fidesz party Viktor Orban speaks during an interview in the Tenyek (Facts) television programme in the studio of TV2 channel in Budapest, Hungary, 07 June 2024, two days ahead of the European parliamentary and local elections in Hungary. The European Parliament elections are scheduled across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. EPA/VIVIEN CHER BENKO / HUNGARIAN PM OFFICE /HANDOUT HUNGARY OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
BRUXELLES, 17 GIU - Il premier ungherese Viktor Orban è arrivato all'hotel Amigo, dove è atteso l'incontro con la presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni. Nello stesso albergo, al momento, si trova anche l'ex premier polacco Mateusz Morawiecki. Alla domanda se fosse fiducioso in un accordo sui top jobs questa sera al vertice dei 27, Orban ha allargato le braccia e ha risposto sviando il tema sui contemporanei Europei: "Intendete per la partita di calcio?".
