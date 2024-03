Operazioni dell'esercito in Somalia, uccisi 80 terroristi

epa04434804 A handout photograph made available by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) shows a member of the Ugandan Special Forces, part of a joint Somali National Army and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) force taking part in an operation to clear a suspected building during the second phase of Operation Indian Ocean which captured from the extremist group Al Shabab the town of Barawae, Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, 06 October 2014. According to reports a joint military operation between AMISOM and the Somali Army met minimal resistance as they retook the strategically important port town of Barawe 05 October, 200km from the Somali capital Mogadishu, previously held by the Somali militant group al-Shabab since 2006 and used by them to bring in weapons and fighters from abroad, and support their cause through exports. EPA/AMISOM PHOTO / TOBIN JONES / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES