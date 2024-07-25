Operazione antiterrorismo in Belgio, fermate sette persone
BRUXELLES, 25 LUG - Vasta operazione antiterrorismo in tutto il Belgio: dopo un'ondata di perquisizioni sono state fermate sette persone sospettate di essere legate a un gruppo terroristico e di preparare un attentato. Lo annuncia la procura federale belga. Le perquisizioni hanno avuto luogo nelle città di Seraing, Anversa, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Menen, Bourg-Léopold, Liegi, Kortrijk, Gand e Zonhoven.
