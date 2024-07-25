Operazione antiterrorismo in Belgio, fermate sette persone

epa10923159 Belgian police officers secure an ambulance car at the scene where the gunman is neutralised in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2023. A man, suspected of killing two Swedish football supporters on 16 October, was shot by the Police during an operation and has died, Belgian Police said. Following the incident, the Brussels Capital Region has increased its terror threat to level 4, the highest, the National Crisis Center announced. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS