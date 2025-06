OpenAI, contratto da 200 milioni di dollari con l'esercito Usa

epa11872436 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session with SoftBank Group Corp. chairman and CEO during the event 'Transforming Business through AI' in Tokyo, Japan, 03 February 2025. SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced that he had reached an agreement with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to establish a joint venture in Japan aimed at providing artificial intelligence services to businesses. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON