Onu scioccato da impatto su civili per liberazione ostaggi

epa11398281 Participants at a hostages release rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 June 2024. Israeli Special Forces successfully rescued Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan, and Shlomi Ziv from Hamas captivity during a rescue operation in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, the IDF announced 08 June 2024. The hostages have been transferred to the Tel HaShomer Hospital, the IDF said. EPA/ABIR SULTAN