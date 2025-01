Onu, operazioni ridotte dopo stop aiuti disposto da Trump

epa11770526 People wait with their belongings at the Al-Masnaa crossing as they prepare to return to Syria, on the Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanon, 11 December 2024. The Political Affairs Department of the Syrian Salvation government called for all refugees outside Syria to return following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 08 December, as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that since 2011, more than 14 million Syrians were forced to flee their homes in search of safety. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH