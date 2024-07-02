Onu, 'oltre 1,9 milioni di persone sfollate a Gaza'
epa11443131 Palestinians flee displacement camps after the advance of Israeli army vehicles west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, 28 June 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
NEW YORK, 02 LUG - La coordinatrice umanitaria dell'Onu per Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, ha detto al Consiglio di Sicurezza che 1,9 milioni di persone sono sfollate nel territorio. "Più di un milione di persone sono state sfollate ancora una volta, cercando disperatamente rifugio e sicurezza, e 1,9 milioni di persone sono ora sfollate in tutta Gaza. Sono profondamente preoccupata per le notizie di nuovi ordini di evacuazione emessi nell'area di Khan Yunis," ha avvertito Kaag.
