Onu, 'nostro veicolo umanitario colpito da Israele a Gaza'

epa10466645 Convoy carrying UN delegates drive in Sarmada after crossing from Turkey, Idlib, Syria, 14 February 2023. A UN delegation crossed from Turkey into the opposition-held northwestern Syria for the first time after the earthquake that hit the area for an assessment mission. More than 37,000 people died and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA/YAHYA NEMAH