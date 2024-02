Onu, nel 2023 registrati 98 massacri in Colombia

epa11187010 The representative in Colombia of the UN Office for Human Rights, Juliette de Rivero, speaks during the presentation of the most recent report on the matter in the country in Bogota, Colombia, 28 February 2024. Massacres increased in Colombia for the fourth consecutive year in 2023, when there were 98, according to the annual report presented on 28 February by the UN Office for Human Rights, which also revealed a decrease in the murder of social leaders. EPA/CARLOS ORTEGA